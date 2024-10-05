WWE Bad Blood: CM Punk Brutally Ends Drew McIntyre Feud, Now Where Do They Go From Here?

WWE's Bad Blood Premium Live Event opened with the highly-anticipated Cage match between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre. The unforgettable blood feud has gone on for the better part of a year since Punk's return to WWE. From SummerSlam to a chaotic Strap match to now being locked inside of a cage -- there was nowhere for either man to run. Early into the match, Punk had the advantage, choking McIntyre out with the metal legs of a table. He tries to end things early by impaling McIntyre with the legs but of course that's not what happens.

McIntyre regains his bearings, staring at Punk across the ring as he grabs the steps. Punk is sitting busted open when McIntyre hits him with the edge of the steps, bashing his head in and stomping on it. He promises to make him bleed, end his career and that his wife, AJ Mendez, is going to leave him. He shoves a wrench straight into his forehead.

The match continues with McIntyre trying to hit the Claymore to end things but Punk swivels out of harms way. Punk then lands the GTS but it is McIntyre who rolls out of harms way. He hits the Claymore out of nowhere but Punk kicks out. Punk locks the Sharpshooter in which is what ended thing in Berlin. This time, Punk is forced to break the hold when McIntyre hits him with a wrench. McIntyre lifts Punk up and sends them both crashing through a table. Punk, again hits the GTS, which Mcintyre kicks out of a second time!

McIntyre hits the White Noise straight onto the steps but Punk still isn't giving up. McIntyre begs and pleads for him to stop but he gets him right where he wants him, hitting he low blow. McIntyre throws a bag of plastic beads on Punk but the Second City Saint puts McIntyre's back straight onto the steps. He wraps a chain around his knee and hits the GTS for the win.

Now that the near year long feud is over ... what is next for these two polarizing WWE stars? We're exploring a few routes that their individual stories could take that, ultimately, could lead them right back to each other. For McIntyre, he's stated that WWE won't find anything better for him than this story.

"Whatever I do next, I've already told [WWE creative] you're not gonna find something like this, because this is legitimate hatred, but I better have something I can buy into," McIntyre told Sports Illustrated's Takedown. "That's based in truth. That I can really have fun with, because you see what can happen if you give me something I truly believe in."

The Ring General

Following Bash in Berlin when Punk believed that his feud with McIntyre was over, he called his shot at Gunther. He made it clear that he is coming for him at some point. It's unclear when exactly that will take place, but Gunther is in the middle of a feud with Sami Zayn right now, who is set on the World Heavyweight Championship.

Alternatively, for McIntyre, a feud with Gunther could be just what he needs to keep his momentum going after the Punk feud. The last time they competed against each other one-on-one was for the Intercontinental Championship at last year's SummerSlam PLE. Considering his feud with Punk spiraled into getting revenge for taking the World Heavyweight Championship away from him, with Punk out of the way now that could definitely be next.

Seth Rollins Getting His Revenge

Before McIntyre got involved with Punk, it seemed that Seth Rollins was primed as his first real feud since returning to WWE last fall. Of course Punk's injury derailed those plans but they've been in each other's vicinity ever since. Seth lost the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40 and took a brief absence from television to heal his injuries. He returned just in time for Money in the Bank where he competed for the title against then champion Damian Priest and McIntyre.

He was sentenced to more time off after a recent episode of WWE Raw where Bronson Reed took him out with multiple Tsunamis. While he is back now with a vengeance after Curb Stomping him, he laid out his plans for Punk which indicated he'd be coming for him sooner than later. Because they never got that match at WrestleMania, it seems likely that this feud could last them through Mania season if they play their cards correctly.

NXT Star Ethan Page

Punk has been spending a lot of time down in Florida with the NXT talent giving them advice and helping them train. Considering the rumors that Punk would like to take over the brand some day, it doesn't seem impossible that he will take part in a few matches at some point. Punk had a few NXT matches before retiring from wrestling, but NXT now is a completely different beast. Plus, with their shift to The CW, watching him against one of the top star's could be what they need to cement this new era.

That leads me to Ethan Page, someone that's had it out for Punk since it was announced he'd be the special guest referee in his title match with Trick Williams. They were definitely at odds during the match, possibly even hinting at Punk being the one to put Page in his place.

What are your thoughts on the futures of CM Punk and Drew McIntyre in WWE? Let me know your thoughts on X and Bluesky @haleyanne_! As always, stay tuned to ComicBook for updates on WWE.