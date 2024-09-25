WWE's Roman Reigns Set to Appear Far More Often on SmackDown

Roman Reigns vanished from WWE TV for months after losing to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40, and his absence was very much felt by fans. While Solo Sikoa assembled a new Bloodline and tried to replace him as the new Tribal Chief, fans called for Reigns to return, and he eventually did at SummerSlam. Since then he's appeared several times, and the good news is that he will be appearing pretty frequently over the next two months. WWE released the schedule for several upcoming SmackDown episodes, and Reigns is a part of quite a few of them, so fans shouldn't worry about any long absences for the foreseeable future.



According to the schedule (via Fightful), Reigns will be appearing on three episodes of SmackDown in October and three more episodes in November. He will also be appearing on next week's Bad Blood premium live event, and he is also slated to appear as part of Survivor Series, so fans will be seeing Reigns every single week over the course of the next two months if everything pans out.

Appearance Schedule for Roman Reigns:

(Photo: WWE)

October 5, 2024: Bad Blood – State Farm Arena – Atlanta, Georgia

October 11, 2024: Bon Secours Wellness Arena – Greenville, South Carolina

October 18, 2024: Colonial Life Arena – Columbia, South Carolina

October 25, 2024: Barclays Center – Brooklyn, New York

November 8, 2024: KeyBank Center – Buffalo, New York

November 15, 2024: The Fiserv Forum – Milwaukee, Wisconsin

November 22, 2024: Delta Center – Salt Lake City, Utah

November 30, 2024: Survivor Series – Rogers Arena – Vancouver, BC

December 14, 2024: Saturday Night's Main Event – Nassau Coliseum – Long Island, NY

War of The Bloodlines

Reigns has been embroiled in a war against a new Bloodline since his return to SmackDown, and it all started at SummerSlam. That's where Reigns took out Solo Sikoa and helped Cody Rhodes in the process. The One True Chief came to reclaim his Ula Fala and his Title, but Rhodes has been put on the backburner thanks to Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu.



The Bloodline was able to deliver a beatdown to Reigns, but Reigns would get some revenge, even if he couldn't' completely even the score thanks to Fatu. Now he's teaming up with his greatest enemy to take on Sikoa and Fatu at Bad Blood, and while he doesn't want to admit it, Reigns needs Rhodes' help if he wants to get the Ula Fala back and take back control of The Bloodline.

WWE Bad Blood Updated Card

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes vs Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu

WWE Women's Championship Match (Dominik Hanging in Shark Cage): Liv Morgan (C) vs. Rhea Ripley

Hell in a Cell: CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre

WWE Women's Championship Match: Nia Jax (C) vs. TBD

Damian Priest vs Finn Balor

Are you excited to see Roman on WWE TV more often? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!