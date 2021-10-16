WWE’s The Usos Retain Tag Team Titles on Supersized SmackDown

The SmackDown Tag Team Championships were on the line during tonight’s supersized SmackDown, and both The Usos and The Street Profits had their feet on the gas from the moment the bell was sounded. They were flying all over the place, and both teams looked in control early on at various points. The Usos looked to take over though when they brought in the Kendo sticks, punishing Dawkins in the center of the ring with hits to the back. They then hit Dawkins at the same time with the Kendo Sticks and then proceeded to beat him down with the Sticks again and again, but Ford saved the day.

Ford went to the top rope and hit a Crossbody on both Jimmy and Jey, and then hit big kicks and slaps on Jimmy. He then picked up a chair and kicked it into Jimmy’s face. The pin was close, but Jimmy kicked out. Jey then hit a Pop Up Samoan Drop on Ford,

The Street Profits then returned the favor, laying out Jey with the Kendo Sticks and setting up for a double team but Jimmy saved the day and allowed them to hit double superkicks on Dawkins. Dawkins would kick out of the ensuing pin.

The Usos went to the top ropes but Ford threw Jey into the announce table and kicked IJimmy in the face, setting up Ford for a huge splash and a pin attempt but Jey saved Jimmy and pulled Ford out, slamming him through a table. Dawkins started hitting Jey with a flurry of punches and hit Jimmy too, and then tried to roll him up but he got pushed into a superkick. Then The Usos hit a double Superkick on Dawkins and set up for a double team splash, and that was it. The Usos retain.

You can find the official description for tonight’s Supersized SmackDown below.

“The Beast is back en route to his Universal Title Match against Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel. Plus, SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch against Sasha Banks, King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown Semifinal showdowns and so much more, on a two-and-a-half hour Supersized SmackDown airing tonight at 8/7 C on FS1 with the last half hour commercial-free.”

Here’s the full card:

SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs Sasha Banks (non title match)

Naomi vs Sonya Deville

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs The Street Profits (title match)

Finn Balor vs Sami Zayn (King of the Ring Semifinals)

Carmella vs Zelina Vega (Queen’s Crown Semifinals)

