Watch: Xavier Woods Channels The IIconics in Latest Cosplay

Xavier Woods and WWE costume designer Mikal Mosley have blown fans away with their impressive cosplays over the past few years. But instead of video game or comic book characters, the pair decided to channel a pair of “iconic” current WWE Superstars — Billie Kay and Peyton Royce of The IIconics.

The pair appeared as the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions at Dragoncon last week and posted a number of videos and photos.

Royce and Kay seemed to love the posts.

“You guys are the best!” Royce wrote, while Kay commented “I love you!!!!” on their entrance post.

They then found a Becky Lynch cosplayer, causing Woods to belt out his best impression of Kay’s “You’ve gotta be jokin me!” catchphrase.

View this post on Instagram YOU’VE GOTTA BE JOKING ME!!! @billiekaywwe #Dragoncon A post shared by Austin Creed (@xavierwoodsphd) on Aug 31, 2019 at 8:37pm PDT

Woods and Big E are the reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions, but the pair haven’t appeared on television since the two were each taken out by Randy Orton and The Revival in a series of attacks in mid-August. Orton’s new alliance has paid dividends for “The Viper,” as it has allowed him to repeatedly beat down Kofi Kingston heading into their WWE Championship rematch at Clash of Champions on Sunday. Woods and E will face Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder that same night in an attempt to keep their sixth reign as tag champions alive.

Per the gimmick of Clash of Champions, ever main roster championship will be defended during the show. Other notable title bouts include Universal Champion Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman, Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks, Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Miz and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Charlotte Flair.

The show will also feature the finals of the 2019 King of the Ring tournament. Baron Corbin, Ricochet and Samoa Joe will compete in the Raw semifinals match on Monday, while Chad Gable will take on Elias in the SmackDown semifinals on Tuesday.