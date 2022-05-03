Xavier Woods Welcomes Fans Back to the Return of UpUpDownDown

✖

Xavier Woods made a major announcement today, as his popular video game channel UpUpDownDown is making a comeback. Woods (real name Austin Creed) launched the UpUpDownDown YouTube channel in March 2015, joining many of his WWE Superstars as they played in video game tournaments while also creating other original content. UpUpDownDown currently has 2.29 million subscribers, but new content hasn't been added since 2021, aside from promotion for WWE 2K22. Woods sold UpUpDownDown to WWE, and his fellow superstars stood in solidarity with him over the deal he was given. However, all that is about to change, as Xavier Woods announced UpUpDownDown's return.

A video posted to UpUpDownDown features Xavier Woods cutting a promo as he discusses the channel's highs and lows. Images of stars such as Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Big E, and Kofi Kingston are flashed across the screen. As far as what's in store for the UpUpDownDown revival and what it entails, that remains a mystery for now.

"...They felt he was getting taken advantage of by a bad deal with UpUpDownDown. We're told they don't plan on posting new content until Woods gets a better deal," Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp wrote at the time. Woods has kept himself busy inside and outside the ring. He was the winner of last year's King of the Ring tournament, and was also named one of the new hosts of G4.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I expect #Creed4G4 to gain so much momentum among WWE fans and gamers alike," Woods said last year when the company announced his involvement. "As a lifelong video game fanatic, I have always held a genuine affinity for the G4 brand, and I'm honored and humbled to be joining the G4 team at a time when interest in gaming and the gaming community has never been stronger."

Winning King of the Ring was a major accomplishment for Woods, and he revealed how it had always been a lifelong dream of his.

"I already thought I felt everything, you know? Like almost 20 years in wrestling and this is like the only real thing, this and Tag Team stuff, I love Tag-Team wrestling, but this is like the only singles accolade that I ever cared about. Titles are cool, even like that white leather IC title is so dope, but like i only care about this," Woods said in an emotional backstage promo after winning the finals against Finn Balor at Crown Jewel. "Like you know you can do something and you know that it's possible but there's something in your head that says this will never happen, this is a pipe dream," Woods said. "Like you've done well enough, you know. Be happy with what you have you know. I guess I never actually like really believed this would ever really happen for me, so..."

Are you excited for UpUpDownDown's comeback? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!