Report: Latest Update on The Status of Xavier Woods’ UpUpDownDown YouTube Channel

The UpUpDownDown YouTube Channel, first started by WWE’s Xavier Woods in 2015 and now boasting 2.27 million subscribers, hasn’t posted a full video since Oct. 15. Fightful Select‘s Sean Ross Sapp then dropped a report on Tuesday stating that there’s a reason for that, as the wrestlers who work on the channel are standing in solidarity with Woods over the deal he was given when he sold the YouTube channel to WWE.

“…They felt he was getting taken advantage of by a bad deal with UpUpDownDown. We’re told they don’t plan on posting new content until Woods gets a better deal,” Sapp wrote. He then stressed that this is likely not the end of the channel and that videos will resume once a new deal has been reached.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The report comes just one week before the relaunch of the G4 network, which Woods will be a part of.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I expect #Creed4G4 to gain so much momentum among WWE fans and gamers alike,” Woods said last year when the company announced his involvement. “As a lifelong video game fanatic, I have always held a genuine affinity for the G4 brand, and I’m honored and humbled to be joining the G4 team at a time when interest in gaming and the gaming community has never been stronger.”

On WWE programming, Woods recently had a lifelong dream fulfilled by winning the King of the Ring tournament and becoming King Woods.

“I already thought I felt everything, you know? Like almost 20 years in wrestling and this is like the only real thing, this and Tag Team stuff, I love Tag-Team wrestling, but this is like the only singles accolade that I ever cared about. Titles are cool, even like that white leather IC title is so dope, but like i only care about this,” Woods said in an emotional backstage promo after winning the finals against Finn Balor at Crown Jewel. “Like you know you can do something and you know that it’s possible but there’s something in your head that says this will never happen, this is a pipe dream,” Woods said. “Like you’ve done well enough, you know. Be happy with what you have you know. I guess I never actually like really believed this would ever really happen for me, so…”