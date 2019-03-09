Xavier Woods Didn’t Know He Had A WWE Fastlane Match Until He Saw It On Twitter

WWE’s booking can often change by the minute, and one WWE star found out that he has a match at Fastlane through a Twitter post made by the company’s official account.

A kickoff show match between The New Day (Xavier Woods and Big E) and Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura was just added to WWE Fastlane on Friday. Woods apparently had no idea of the match until he saw it announced along with everyone else on Twitter.

Glad I opened twitter today or else I wouldn’t have known that we have a match this Sunday https://t.co/VlqGQ8BxsI — ✈️Smooth Pen ✈️ (@XavierWoodsPhD) March 8, 2019

The booking for Fastlane has seemed a little chaotic as WWE has put together two PPV events since the Royal Rumble and in advance of WrestleMania 35. This has caused many to speculate that it might be better in the future for the company to cut down on the number of events they have between the Rumble and WrestleMania. They used to do just one, a February event, which would be the final PPV show until WrestleMania in early April.

The current card for WWE Fastlane on Sunday is as follows:

(Kickoff Show) Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade

(Kickoff Show) The New Day (Big E and Xavier Woods) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The Miz and Shane McMahon

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Boss ‘n’ Hug Connection vs. Nia Jax and Tamina

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Asuka vs. Mandy Rose

WWE Raw Tag Team Champions The Revival vs. Aleister Black and Ricochet vs. Bobby Roode and Chad Gable

Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch

Six-Man Tag Match: The Shield vs. Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley

WWE Champion Daniel Bryan vs. Kevin Owens

