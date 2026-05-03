My Hero Academia Creator Returns With New Release for Anime Finale

My Hero Academia has returned for its true finale with a new episode of the anime releasing this weekend, and the creator behind it all is celebrating with a cool new look at the now adult Izuku Midoriya. My Hero Academia might have ended the eighth and final season of the TV series last Fall, but the franchise returned this Spring with a new adaptation of the extra epilogue chapter that series creator Kohei Horikoshi had released following the end of the original story’s run in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine.

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My Hero Academia came back to screens with a brand new episode meant as the true finale for the long running story as it explores more of the adult lives of Deku and the other heroes in the near decade since the end of the war against the villains. To help celebrate the anime’s return with this new finale episode, series creator Kohei Horikoshi took to social media to share a cool new look at an adult Deku with a special sketch. Check it out below.

My Hero Academia Ends With Real Finale Episode

Courtesy of Kohei Horikoshi / Shueisha

My Hero Academia Episode 170+1 is titled , which was a special epilogue chapter that released with the final volume of the series months after it ended its run with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. It focuses more on the eight year time skip that was seen in the original finale episode, and showcases more of what the hero world looks like now that villains are no longer as active as they were during All For One’s reign. And fans got to see Deku go off into the future as a result.

If you wanted to check out the finale episode for yourself, you can now find it streaming with Crunchyroll in both Japanese and English language audio. The epilogue story isn’t as action packed as what fans might have hoped for as it’s largely a quiet story in the months after that original TV finale. Revealing that heroes aren’t as active as they used to be thanks to the number of threats overall decreasing in the peace time, Deku is finally able to look ahead to a much brighter future for himself.

My Hero Academia Isn’t Over Yet

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

My Hero Academia might have returned for the anime’s true grand finale, but there are still new projects now in the works. Following the release of this special episode, it was also announced that My Hero Academia will be returning for a new anime short later this Summer. Titled “I am a hero too,” this new short will be adapting the extra five page story that Horikoshi that included with the release of the My Hero Academia Ultra Age Fan Book that released after the manga’s final volume.

A release date has neither been announce for the new My Hero Academia anime short, nor have any international release plans detailed as of this time. But it focuses on a much older Eri and takes place after the events of this grand finale as well. It’s not that huge of a piece of story, but it’s going to be the final button for the anime franchise overall.

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