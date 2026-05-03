3 Dragon Ball Fights Gohan Should’ve Won

Akira Toriyama’s iconic Dragon Ball series redefined the Shonen demographic and continues to inspire creators to this day. The manga was adapted into two anime parts, with more than half of the story included in the sequel anime, Dragon Ball Z. While the original anime Dragon Ball laid down the foundation of the story, DBZ helped the franchise reach new heights of popularity thanks to the iconic transformations, overpowered villains, and several memorable characters introduced in the anime. One of the best characters in the series is obviously Gohan, Goku’s son, who made his debut in the Saiyan Saga as a four-year-old.

Videos by ComicBook.com

He immediately grabbed everyone’s attention with his cuteness, but no one could have expected that the half-Saiyan would turn out to be a prodigy with even more potential than his father. Throughout the entire story, he had several iconic moments, often shocking the Z Warriors along with the viewers, with his overwhelming talent. However, despite his innate talent, even he couldn’t win all the battles, even if he had the power to do so.

3) Gohan’s Fight With Dabura Was Never Settled

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

For someone who had surpassed Cell and even defeated him when he was 11 years old, dealing with Dabura shouldn’t have been difficult for him. Unfortunately, Gohan had lost his touch in the seven years he spent without training, and the lack of training was pretty evident during his battle against Dabura. While it wasn’t a complete loss on his part, Gohan never claimed victory against the Demon King since the fight ended in a stalemate.

2) Gohan Didn’t Finish Off Super Buu When He Should Have

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

In the Buu Saga, thanks to the help of Elder Kai, Gohan unlocked his full latent potential, surpassing even Goku’s Super Saiyan 3 form. Not to mention that his new strength didn’t require him to transform at all in order to defeat Super Buu. Although this form of Gohan is commonly known as “Mystic Gohan,” officially called it’s “Ultimate Gohan.” Gohan could have easily defeated the villain all by himself, but his lack of experience and a moment of carelessness resulted in a frustrating defeat.

1) Lavender Gained an Upper Hand At The Last Moment

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Lavender is one of the least memorable villains in Dragon Ball Super, and yet Gohan had a really difficult time winning against him due to his use of poison. The fight went on for longer than expected because of Gohan’s lack of training. After he barely managed to defeat his opponent, he hit the ground when the poison spread through his body. The match ended up in a disappointing tie and Universe 7 didn’t manage to make the impression they wanted to.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!