Jujutsu Kaisen Sequel’s Latest Anime Unveils a Heartbreaking Detail

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo manga! The sequel manga by Gege Akutami, Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo, shocked fans with the unexpected fate of Yuji Itadori, the protagonist of the original story. The story takes place 68 years after the Culling Game, where most of the original cast have either died of old age or retired after serving as high-ranking sorcerers for decades. However, the person who suffered the worst fate after Ryomen Sukuna’s defeat was Yuji, whose aging was slowed down after he became a half-human, half-curse hybrid. During the Culling Game, things took a turn for the worse when the villain took over Megumi’s body and challenged Satoru Gojo not long after that. The story then enters its final arc, where all the sorcerers gather their strength to defeat both Sukuna and Kenjaku, the mastermind behind the Culling Game.

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Unfortunately, the power Yuji possessed was not nearly enough, so he consumed the Death Paintings to gain more abilities and learn Blood Manipulation. The power came at a steep price since Yuji lost his humanity. To commemorate the manga’s final volume release on May 1st, 2026, MAPPA shared a special promotional video of the sequel series. It also included a heartbreaking detail about the character.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo‘s Anime Reveals Yuji Still Cherished His High School Years

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

After Hana Kurusu’s death broke off all contact with his close friends and went into hiding since he didn’t want to see anyone close to him die again, while time stood still for him. The sequel manga revealed that Yuji still had around 300 years left to live, forced to carry on a lonely existence in a world where everyone he loved and cared for was long gone. Yuji has long lost his cheerful self after all the trials he went through. Throughout the time he was alone, he carried Yuki Tsukumo’s diary with him, which contained notes about her research.

It was entrusted to him by his brother Choso, who died during the battle against Sukuna, to protect Yuji. However, the anime revealed that inside the diary, Yuji quietly tucked away a picture of him, Gojo, and his friends at Jujutsu High. This detail wasn’t shared in the manga, but it makes his fate all the more tragic as he still cherishes his youth. The picture contains the four of them having a good time just like they used to before everything went wrong during the Shibuya Incident Arc.

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