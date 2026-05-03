Jujutsu Kaisen Fans May Not Have to Wait Long Before Sequel Anime Series

The sequel manga, Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo, written by Gege Akuatmi and illustrated by Yuji Iwasaki, reached its conclusion in March 2026 and released its final volume on May 1st. So far, the volumes have only been released in Japan, and it will take at least a few months for the manga volumes to be released in English versions. The manga’s final volume promotion shocked fans with a special anime video by MAPPA, confirming that an adaptation is more or less guaranteed. Thanks to the popularity of the original story and the fact that Akutami completely switched things up in the sequel by blending sci-fi elements, Modulo is already one of the biggest hits of the 2020s. As such, an anime adaptation by MAPPA will happen eventually.

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MAPPA has been working on the Jujutsu Kaisen series since the first season, and it’s thanks to the anime adaptation that the series reached unprecedented heights of popularity. Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most successful anime and manga franchises in the 2020s, and the popularity only keeps rising even though the main story already ended in September 2024.

When to Expect an Anime Adaptation of Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo?

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Considering that the main story has yet to reach its conclusion, we can expect the sequel anime series to drop after that. Jujutsu Kaisen is expected to wrap up the Culling Game Arc next year. Following the deadly battle royale, the series will enter its final arc, where the final showdown against Ryomen Sukuna will take place. Despite its busy schedule, MAPPA is prioritizing the anime due to its explosive popularity, which is why we can expect Modulo to announce an anime adaptation not long after the main story’s ending. Since Modulo is only 25 chapters long, it will be a mini-series with no more than ten episodes at best. Judging by the promotional video, it’s clear that the animation studio plans to go all out on the adaptation.

So far, there hasn’t been an announcement on how and when MAPPA plans to adapt the final arc, even though many fans wish for the battle of the strongest to be a theatrical film. While it might take a while for Modulo‘s anime to drop, fans can catch up with the manga on the official app of Manga Plus. Additionally, we can also expect updates on the English release of the volumes this year, which include extra illustrations and information about the characters.

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