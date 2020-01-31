Marvel Future Avengers Anime is Coming to Disney+ Next Month

Marvel Future Avengers is one of the most peculiar releases from Marvel Entertainment in the last few years as it was an anime series that aired exclusively in Japan. Although the first season of the series wrapped back in 2017, and got a second season in the following year (with an English dub in some territories), the anime never made its way to the West for one reason or another. But that's changing next month as it's been announced as one of the many series coming to the Disney+ streaming service in February.

According to a breakdown of the releases on D23.com, the first season of Marvel Future Avengers (listed as Marvel's Future Avengers) will be hitting the streaming service on February 28th. Unfortunately, language details of the release aren't currently part of those listings so it's unclear of whether or not it will include the original Japanese with English subtitles or will be the English dub release of the anime only.

Reports of a potential English dub being produced for the anime started popping up last year and included a rumored cast of Erica Lindbeck as Captain Marvel, Laura Bailey as Black Widow, Kari Wajlgren as Wasp, Patrick Seitz as Thor, Roger Craig Smith as Captain America, and Yuri Lowenthal as Bucky. The cast was never quite confirmed, so we won't know what the case is until the series hits the streaming service on February 28th.

It has been a point of attention for the last few years as Marvel fans saw some of their favorite heroes and villains getting a new anime makeover, and various clips of fights scenes making their way online helped spread the word further. But now that the anime is finally making its way to the West in an official capacity, we can see what all the fuss is about!

For those unfamiliar with Marvel Future Avengers, the series follows Makoto, a young boy who gains superpowers due to an evil gene manipulation experiment. Makoto and two other kids (named Adi and Kuroe) join the Avengers as young hero apprentices named "Future Avengers" in order to use these superpowers for good. Then in order to grow as heroes, Makoto and his friends must fight villains while under the supervision of Avengers members such as Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, Thor, and The Wasp. Are you excited to finally see the Avengers anime? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

via D23