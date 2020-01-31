Overlord Cosplay Shows Off A Sunny Albedo

Overlord takes the idea of stranding a video game player in the world of an MMORPG and turns it on its ear, granting the protagonist a terrifying visage in the form of Ainz Ooal Gown. With our "hero" stuck in this video game world, he has been given an army of monsters and the undead at his beck and call, encompassing a form that is one of the most powerful evil sorcerers in the universe. Now, one fan has brought to life the right hand to Ooal Gown, Albedo, who is constantly looking to both fulfill the whims of her master while settling down with him.

The MMORPG based anime has already had three seasons under its belt, taking us through the unique adventures of the massive skeleton wizard as he works his way through the numerous challenges of the medieval world he now finds himself in. While Albedo is normally played as a joke, she can definitely be a threat when she wants to be as her powers are only overshadowed by the force of Ainz Ooal Gown himself.

Instagram Cosplayer MisasamaCosplay shared her amazing take on Albedo, the white clad demon being an integral part of the series that has given anime fans a strange new world to dive into:

You can currently find more of Albedo not only in the three seasons of Overlord, but in the special anime crossover featuring characters from four of Kadokawa's biggest light novel anime adaptations, Isekai Quartet. This series takes Overlord, Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-, Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World!, and Saga of Tanya the Evil in cute chibi forms, and mashes them together in adorable ways. You can now find it streaming on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll.