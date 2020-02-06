Madoka Magica's New Anime Begins Streaming English Dub

For many, English Dubs are the best way to take in their favorite anime series, with some companies going so far as to release the English versions on the same day as their English Subbed, Japanese Dubbed colleagues. Now, Funimation, the company behind bringing Dragon Ball Z to a brand new generation here in North America is bringing an English Dub to anime audiences with Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story hitting the airwaves on February 8th for those who have been waiting to enter this new side story!

The English Dub Cast, for those waiting to experience this brand new tale, includes the following voice actors:

Kira Buckland as Iroha Tamaki

Erika Harlacher as Yachiyo Nanami

Cassandra Morris as Small Kyubey

Erica Lindbeck as Momoko Togame

Brianna Knickerbocker as Kaede Akino

Erica Mendez as Rena Minami

Faye Mata as Kuroe

Funimation revealed the news on their Official Twitter Account that the series would see its English Dubbed premiere on February 8th of this month, bringing anime audiences' famous magical girls to computer and television screens:

Rumors say Magical Girls can be saved in Kamihama City. ✨ Find out when the dub of Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story premieres on Saturday, Feb 8 at 4:00pm ET. See who's voicing the new group of Magical Girls now! https://t.co/RyBleenXJK pic.twitter.com/knReqqZzZM — Funimation (@FUNimation) February 5, 2020

Will you be watching Madoka Magica's newest English Dubbed version when it drops this weekend? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Magica!

Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story is based off a mobile game of the same name, and although it features new characters there are a few notable ties to the original. This new story follows a young girl named Iroha Tamaki as she searches for her missing younger sister Ui in the strange city of Kamihama, where various magical girls are gathering to do battle. Meeting with Madoka, the main character of the mainline series, as she's searching for a missing Homura, Iroha becomes a magical girl fueled by a wish to rescue her sister from a strange illness.

You can currently find the series streaming on FunimationNOW alongside its release in Japan, and Crunchyroll and HIDIVE will offer the series at a later date. Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story is directed by Gekidan Inu Curry and original Madoka Magica series director Yukihiro Miyamoto for SHAFT. Takumi Ozawa is composing the music, Yota Tsuruoka is directing the sound, and the original character designs are provided by Ume Aoki.