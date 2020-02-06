This Naruto Cosplay Highlights A Villainous Genderbent Curse Mark Sasuke

Sasuke's history throughout Naruto is problematic. Though he started as a young ninja seeking revenge and attempting to help the Hidden Leaf Village, he pretty much became a villain throughout the sequel series of Naruto: Shippuden. Following the tutelage of the evil ninja sorcerer Orochimaru, the young Uchiha used the power of his curse mark to increase his strength, eventually swallowing his mentor's power and using it to bring the fight to his brother Itachi, who he eventually killed. Though he continued his path of vengeance right back to Konoha, he eventually saw the light of day and now works as a shinobi for the Hidden Leaf Village once again.

In the anime and manga of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Sasuke is obviously no longer a villain and instead is enjoying a combination of ninja duties and somewhat lax parental responsibilities as the father of his daughter, Sarada. Having married and started a family with his Team 7 teammate, Sakura, the Uchiha has become one of the most powerful ninja in Konoha's roster. Though he hasn't accessed the curse mark for quite some time, we wonder if it will make another appearance down the road either through him or through others looking to explore the forbidden ninja arts.

Instagram Cosplayer Allure_Cosplay shared her amazing take on Sasuke Uchiha during the Naruto: Shippuden Saga, employing the Curse Mark that made him such a different character from the one we had originally grown to know in the early days of the anime franchise:

Created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story.