One Piece’s Elbaph Arc Confirms The Biggest Shanks Theory With Major Plot Twist

The One Piece manga is currently in its Elbaph Arc, the second arc of the Final Saga. Fans have been anticipating this arc for over two decades, ever since Luffy and Usopp met Dorry and Brogy in the Little Garden Arc. Impressed by the honor they uphold as warriors, the duo expressed their interest in visiting the Kingdom of Giants. However, reaching the kingdom isn’t an easy feat. Not only is it located in the New World, but it’s also completely isolated. Elbaph is also the strongest kingdom in the world, known for its brave warriors. The crew set out for Elbaf after defeating the Five Elders. Now that they arrive in the mysterious land, Luffy meets with Prince Loki, who is locked in the underworld for killing his father. Robin and Saul finally reunite after 22 years, making the whole crew emotional. They still have an entire island to explore and deal with the lingering threats. The Straw Hats, no doubt, have a great adventure awaiting them in Elbaf. Not a lot has happened in Elbaf since the arc is only just beginning. However, One Piece Chapter 1134, the final chapter of 2024 features one of the most shocking plot twists ever.

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The First Appearance of Shanks’ Brother in One Piece

In One Piece Chapter 907, “Shanks” appears in front of the Five Elders and they all speak with familiarity. The Elders chided him for coming during the Reverie. However, they also made an exception considering he’s the one making a request. “Shanks” says he needs to talk about a certain pirate. This scene caused an uproar among One Piece fans and some were quick to realize the scar wasn’t there. Countless people came up with the “Shanks’ evil twin” theory. While others believed Shanks was working for the Elders.

One Piece Chapter 1134 finally proves that Shanks does have an evil twin brother. It also raises the possibility that he’s telling Gorosei about Shanks. Before Chapter 1134, it was assumed that the hooded version of Shanks was talking about Luffy or Blackbeard. But things surely get more complicated now.

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