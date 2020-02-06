One Piece: How to Watch Luffy Unlock Each of His Gear Forms

One Piece fans expected the series to be a simple swashbuckling tale when it first debuted. The series set sail under Eiichiro Oda's careful control decades ago, and Monkey D. Luffy was easy enough to life. However, things got strange when it was revealed Luffy's body was akin to rubber, and the Grand Line only got more supernatural from there on out. Now, One Piece lives up to any high-action shonen out there, and Luffy still wows fans with his Gear debuts.

After all, Luffy has unlocked a slew of power ups since he ate the Gomu Gomu fruit. The pirate is able to boost his stats using various forms, but each of the power-ups take awhile to debut. Now, we're walking your through an episode guide curated to each Gear form's debut so you never miss the big moment.

For those curious when Luffy first got his Devil Fruit, the gift arrived in episode 4. While Luffy uses his rubbery gifts from the premiere, One Piece did not explicitly explain how the pirate got his gifts until episode 4 introduce Luffy to Shanks' strange boon.

Now, there is a curious thing about the Gear forms. Currently, Luffy has Gear Second through Fourth, but there is not a first form. That form is actually Luffy's base state as the Gomu Gomu fruit gave him that inherent power. It was not until episode 272 that Luffy debuted his Gear Second from during his battle against Blueno.

As for Gear Third, the massive power-up did not take too long to come around. The technique went live in episode 288 but was teased when Luffy used Gear Second against Blueno. It was not seen firsthand by fans until Luffy took on Rob Lucci in battle, and that fight remains a key moment in One Piece's history.

Nowadays, Luffy is working on Gear Fourth, and the form debuted a long time after Gear Third did. You can catch its introduction in episode 726, and he has continued to upgrade the boost with different form variations such as Tankman and Snakeman.

