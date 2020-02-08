Berserk Art Reveals Stunning Realistic Griffith

Berserk is easily one of the darkest, gory anime franchises ever created and happens to be one of our favorites in a medium that is populated with some seriously great entries. The story itself followed not only the Black Swordsman Guts on his quest for revenge, but the leader of the Band of the Hawk, Griffith. The white haired warrior held his emotions in tact for most of the early part of the series, but eventually lost his cool when he had a one on one duel with Guts as the burly brawler attempted to leave the mercenary band to start his life anew. Now, one fan has amazingly rendered the villain of Berserk in a realistic painting!

Griffith did the unthinkable, sacrificing the lives of his friends and fellow soldiers during "The Eclipse", a gathering of all the demonic apostles of the world to welcome a new member of the "Godhand", the demonic lords that rule over the underworld. With all of Guts' friends murdered and the love of his life losing her mind during the terrifying event, the Black Swordsman has spent the majority of the series following the "Golden Age Arc" attempting to enact his revenge on the one time leader of the Band of the Hawk.

Reddit User Cargaku22 shared the artwork of Layla Vladi that gives us a breathtaking rendition of Griffith, the prolific swordsman who sacrificed his loved ones in order to ascend to the role of leader of the world and member of the Godhand as he attempts to unite the world of humanity and demons:

While many fans of the series online will humorously state that "Griffith did nothing wrong" as they recollect his sacrifice, it's clear for those who have been following the manga that the former leader of the Band of the Hawk is actually managing to complete his goal of uniting the world under one flag. The demons and a good deal of humanity is beginning to fall in line under his rule, actually creating a new found peace in the land but at what cost?

Berserk was originally created by Kentaro Miura for Monthly Animal House magazine (now Young Animal) in 1989.