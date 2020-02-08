My Hero Academia Reveals Camie's Real Quirk at Last

When My Hero Academia fans were first introduced to Shiketsu's Camie Utsushimi, she was an instant hit for her personality and tight fitting outfit. But when the action of the Hero License Exam kicked in during Season 3, fans begun to see a whole new side of the character that teased that she was much stronger (and deadlier) than anyone would have expected. But this was the series pulling the wool over our eyes as it turned out that it wasn't really Camie at all, but the villain Himiko Toga in disguise trying to get closer to Izuku Midoriya.

The latest few episodes of the fourth season have officially brought Camie back into the anime fold as she's now a member of Katsuki Bakugo and Shoto Todoroki's remedial hero classes, but this is our first true introduction to the "real" Camie. This also means that we finally get to see her real Quirk in action, Glamour.

Episode 80 of the series picks up on the cliffhanger in which Bakugo, Todoroki, Yoarashi, and Camie all have to somehow win over a class of rowdy kids, and Camie's already made a hilariously NSFW impact of her own among them. But this episode takes it one step further by featuring one hilarious use of her ability, which is to create illusions whenever she wants.

As the episode explains, her quirk is officially dubbed "Glamour," as she can create illusions for a short period of time. Noting that abuse of this quirk is prohibited, it makes a lot of sense as it could be quite a powerful quirk in irresponsible hands. In fact, she shows a hilarious new side of Todoroki by making a young girl fall for him with a cheesy pick up line. There's no evidence that Toga was able to use her quirk, so that's definitely a good thing. Camie's quirk in Toga's hands would have been terrifying.

What do you think of the real Camie's quirk? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!