My Hero Academia Fans React To The Cuteness Of Bakugo and Todoroki

This week gave us the conclusion of Bakugo and Shoto Todoroki attempting to win their provisional hero licenses by accomplishing perhaps their greatest challenge ever: wrangling a group of toddlers with super powers. As the next generation of UA Academy rampages and runs wild, the two fiery heroes are given the task of "winning their hearts" and keeping them under control. While the last installment of the anime shared the dangers of the Quirk Singularity Theory, it also gave us perhaps the cutest moments of both Bakugo and Shoto, and fans are freaking out!

Taking to social media, My Hero Academia fans are losing it when it comes to the ridiculous methods that both Todoroki and Bakugo took in order to calm down this next generation of heroes. With two of the most powerful students in Class 1-A falling behind the rest of their fellow classmates, it was clear from the break that these young do-gooders needed some training outside of simply their power levels. While they ultimately proved successful in their efforts, it still gave us perhaps the most hilarious and adorable scenes for both characters in the franchise.

