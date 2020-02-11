Alita: Battle Angel Fans Petition for Sequel at the Oscars

When it comes to sequels, fans aren't the type to say no. Unless a story has a clear close, fans have come to expect studios to okay a sequel to finish out the story. But as Hollywood crawls a box office slump, it is harder to approve budgets for sequels which won't bring in blockbusting cash. That is why fans of Alita: Battle Angel are rising up, and they took to the Oscars to demand a second movie.

For those unaware, the Oscars took over the industry this past weekend with stunning glamour. The annual awards highlighted films like Parasite and 1917 amongst others, but the Alita Army only had eyes for their favorite android.

As you can see below, the Alita Army gathered funds to buy a plane that could circle the Oscars last weekend. It was there the plane unfurled a banner that read "Alita Sequel" and "Alita Army" using a couple of hashtags.

Not long after the banner went live, Alita Army took credit for the stunt and offered a flight tracker for other fans. The site said the banner was paid entirely by fan-funding with more than $9,000 raised. All of the leftover money will be donated to Open Bionics in support of Alita and her legacy.

As for whether a sequel will happen, we are keeping our fingers crossed. Alita: Battle Angel earned about $400 million at the global box office, but producer Jon Landau has hope. During a previous interview, he told fans James Cameron did plot out two stories to follow the first film.

"Keep peppering our family now at Disney and [let them know] how important it is to have another Alita movie and hopefully we'll venture there one day."

Battle Angel Alita (known as GUNNM in Japan) was originally created by Yukito Kishiro for Shueisha's Weekly Business Jump in 1990. The series is set in a post-apocalyptic future and follows Alita, a cyborg who is found in a garbage heap by a doctor and rebuilt. Completely devoid of her memory, all she has to cling to is a legendary cyborg martial art known as Panzer Kunst. With this knowledge, Alita decides to become a bounty hunter. The series has since been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media, and collected into nine volumes.

