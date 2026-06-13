4 Years Later, Crunchyroll’s Darkest Anime Creator’s Most Underrated Series Gets a New Release

The anime adaptation of Takopi’s Original Sin shocked the anime industry with its dark and complex themes. Written and illustrated by Taizan 5, the short manga series was serialized in Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ platform in 2021. The anime adaptation is last year’s darkest and one of the most highly rated anime series. The story will take you on an emotional rollercoaster as it tells a complex psychological story within just six episodes. The story focuses on Happin, a squid-like creature whose goal is to spread happiness, and Shizuka Kuze, an unsmiling girl who named him Takopi after rescuing him from bullies.

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After learning about the girl’s tragic life, Takopi tries his best to understand complex human emotions and fulfill his goal, but that may be a lot easier said than done. While Taizan5 is best known for this masterpiece, the creator has also released several one-shots and one more short manga since 2020. Only a year after Takopi’s Original Sin manga was released, the creator returned with The Ichinose Family’s Deadly Sins in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. The manga remained underrated throughout these years, but it finally gathered attention after Viz Media confirmed its first-ever English release.

The Ichinose Family’s Deadly Sins Will Get Its English in 2027

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

On June 12th, 2026, the official X handle of Viz Media announced its exciting Spring 2027 lineup. One of the biggest highlights of the announcement streak is the English debut of The Ichinose Family’s Deadly Sins. The manga was serialized from 2022 to 2023 and compiled its 50 chapters in six volumes. All volumes will be released together on the same day. While the exact release date has yet to be revealed, we can expect an update by the end of the year.

Additionally, a link to pre-ordering the digital copies of the manga will also be available several weeks before the official release. The latest release is only for the digital copies, as the series has yet to confirm if the physical copies will be available for global fans. All chapters of the manga are also available to read on the official app of Manga Plus and the Viz Media website.

What Is The Ichinose Family’s Deadly Sins About?

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

The story centers around a boy who wakes up in a hospital bed, only to notice a group of strangers claiming to be his family. However, they all suffered amnesia after a car accident and have no hope of regaining their memories. The Ichinose family has to start over from the beginning and decide to get through the ordeal together.

They are faced with several challenges, especially since they are practically strangers to each other now. However, as the story unfolds, it becomes clear that each member is hiding a major secret they couldn’t remember, and it has the potential to break the fragile peace of the family.

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