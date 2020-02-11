Pokemon Anime Gives Glimpse of Eternatus

Each new generation of the Pokemon games introduces its own set of new Legendary Pokemon, and Pokemon Sword and Shield were no different when it came to fleshing out the Galar region. One of the biggest reveals of the games was the Legendary Pokemon Eternatus, which ended up being the ancient source of the Dynamax and Gigantamax abilities exclusive to the region. Although the newest iteration of the Pokemon games aren't too focused on exploring the Galar region the same way as previous entries of the franchise, there have been quite a surprising amount of cameos.

Ash Ketchum and new series hero Go have been exploring various regions of the franchise and have already come face to face with a couple of Legendaries such as Lugia and Ho-Oh, and the latest episode of the series brings them back to the Galar region with a major twist. On the way there, they come across the mystical Eternatus.

Episode 12 of the series sees Ash and Go flying in to attend the Pokemon World Championships, but in the middle of the flight the sky suddenly turns dark and Pikachu and Ash sense a major Legendary Pokemon is nearby. We may not get a good look at it just yet, but Eternatus is just as impressive in the anime as you'd expect. Check it out below thanks to @snow_hunter12 on Twitter:

You might think it'd be too early for an appearance from such a significant part of Sword and Shield's endgame, but that's the beauty of the newest iteration of the series. Rather than have Ash explore through the region gym by gym just like in the past, this newest anime has been hopping around and opening itself up to all kinds of fun new ideas.

This appearance from Eternatus is just the latest in a line of cool surprises, and now it's just a matter of waiting to see when the Legendary appears again in full! What do you think of this major tease? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Pokemon: The Series, is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. There's also a brand new film on the way to Japan this Summer, Pokemon the Movie: Coco.