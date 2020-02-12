Boruto Promo Explains the Mujina Bandits' Grudge Against Kokuri

The recent Boruto: Naruto Next Generations arc follows a long awaited story arc from the manga titled "The Mujina Bandits Arc", which follows a group of thieves as they attempt to pull off a robbery in, where else, the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha. In an attempt to learn more about the villainous group and decipher just what their next move is, both Boruto and Mitsuki have found themselves going undercover within the "Hozuki Castle". Said castle isn't for royalty, instead, it is used to house shinobi who have broken the law and committed crimes against society. Now, a new preview for an upcoming episode reveals why the Mujina Bandits hold a grudge against the prisoner Kokuri.

Kokuri, as you know, was a former member of the Mujina Bandits, finding himself now imprisoned within Hozuki Castle as punishment for a robbery gone awry. As is revealed in the preview, it seems as though Kokuri had stolen money from his former compatriots within the gang and hidden it from them. With both Boruto and Mitsuki looking to learn more about Kokuri and his former gang, it's clear that the two members of Team 7 are going to have their work cut out for them in the days ahead.

Twitter User Abdul_S17 revealed the preview for the 144th episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations that sees the two young shinobi attempting to have a meeting with Kokuri to get to the bottom of the mystery behind the Mujina Bandits and what they have in store for Konoha:

BORUTO EPISODE 144 FULL HD PREVIEW❗️”Kokuri’s Secret” (2/16) pic.twitter.com/VjS0t5RLtv — Abdul Zoldyck [SASUKE RETSUDEN MOVIE] (@Abdul_S17) February 9, 2020

The Mujina Bandits Arc may be based on a storyline from the manga, but Kokuri was created for the anime and did not factor into the manga originally.

What have you thought about the latest arc for Boruto so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.