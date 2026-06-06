Major Isekai Sequel Debuts New Trailer Ahead of Crunchyroll Release

A major Isekai anime sequel is coming back to Crunchyroll with new episodes this Summer, and as dropped one (likely) final trailer ahead of its debut coming later this July. It’s been a very strong year for new Isekai anime releases thus far, and there are still lots of new Isekai franchises still to come through the rest of the year too. But while there are going to be lots of new titles, there are also still some major franchises coming back for new waves of episodes too like Mushoku Tensei.

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Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is coming back for its highly anticipated third season two years after its second season came to an end, and it’s featuring a Rudeus at a much different stage of his life than ever before. With both Sylphie and Roxy becoming his wives at the end of the second season, he’s now set to take on the big adventures fans had really loved seeing in the first wave of episodes. Check out the new trailer for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 3 below.

When Does Mushoku Tensei Season 3 Come Out?

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Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 3 will be making its debut on July 5th in Japan as part of the Summer 2026 anime schedule, and the new episodes will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll for fans outside of Japan when they hit. The third season will feature a returning production staff seen with the first two seasons too. This trailer also highlights the new ending theme for the series, “Inori, Owareba” as performed by Mika Nakashima. The new opening theme is titled “Ketsui no Uta” as performed by Yuiko Ohara.

As for what to expect from this coming season, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation showcases a Rudeus who’s grown a great deal since the second season. But that’s also the case for Eris, who will be making her grand return to the anime after going missing at the end of the debut season. Highlighted in the , Eris will be seen with other new additions like Haruka Tomatsu as Nina Farion and Tetsu Inada as Gal Farion.

What’s Going on With Mushoku Tensei Season 3?

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is just only one of the notable Isekai anime franchises returning for new episodes through the Summer and Fall anime schedules, and is likely going to be one of the standout hits from the rest of the year. The second season took a bit of a dive as it really dove into the intense nature of Rudeus’ emotional baggage and trauma following Eris abandoning him, and it took a lot of time to get heal from all of that both physically and mentally.

It also meant that it was absent of a lot of the action that really drew fans in back with the first season. That’s likely going to change with the upcoming season hitting later this Summer as it’s teasing all kinds of major threats coming to wreck Rudeus’ now much happier life, so make sure to catch up with all of its episodes thus far with Crunchyroll in the meantime.

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