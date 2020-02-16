Pokemon Finally Brought Back Fat Pikachu in New Episode

It has taken some time, but the powers at be have decided to gift Pokemon fans with a present. It has been well over a decade since we've seen Pikachu in all of their original glory. So long ago, Ash Ketchum was the proud trainer of a rather chonky Pikachu, but his partner slimmed down before long. But thanks to a recent episode, fans were reunited with Fat Pikachu in the most impressive way.

For those of you who aren't caught up with Pokemon, you have the anime to thank for this gift. Pikachu started off the anime's latest episode looking as fit as usual. It wasn't until the monster toed into a Dynamax spot that Pikachu changed, and he transformed all kinds of fast.

As you can see below, Ash and his partner Go are left to watch Pikachu balloon thanks to the Galar region's power. Pikachu is just as confused during the transformation, but he figures it out quickly. After all, Pikachu has little choice but to embrace his giant body now, so he better readjust to the body ASAP.

Our chunky boy is back pic.twitter.com/KLqtbF3zYT — Neil ⚔️🛡️ (@Arkeus88) February 16, 2020

The change may be a big one, but Pikachu will be glad to know the Gigantamax does not last for long. The monster is able to get out three rounds before they revert to normal. Pikachu worked hard to slim down during his journeys with Ash, but this trip down memory lane was nice for everyone to see. Well, for everyone except the Drednaw which Pikachu obliterated during his transformation!

Did you think Pokemon was really going to deliver like this? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Pokemon: The Series is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. There's also a brand new film on the way to Japan this Summer, Pokemon the Movie: Coco. Netflix will also begin streaming Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution shortly.