Custom My Hero Academia Funko Brings Izuku's Best Impression to Life

There has never been a better time to find anime merchandise in the wild. Whether you are in Japan or the U.S,, there are dozens of stories willing to cater to your needs. A simple walk into Hot Topic will introduce you to dozens of anime Funko Pops, but there are some figures fans have yet to get. And thanks to one creator, they decided to bring one of Izuku's most memorable moments to life in vinyl.

Recently, a tweet from Vinyl Alchemist went live which showed off their latest custom build. The Funko fan decided to make their own My Hero Academia figure which shows Izuku Midoriya making a rather stern face.

As you can see below, his face is inspired by All Might. Izuku was so obsessed with the Symbol of Peace that he perfected his impression of All Might's smile. The massive hero has very stark shadows on his face when he gives out his smiles, and Izuku has mimicked it exactly here.

The custom pop does Izuku justice from its mold to color palate. The blocky colors fit perfectly thanks to some highlights, and Izuku looks great with his pants rolled above his classic red kicks. Clearly, Vinyl Alchemist paid close attention when making this build, and it has impressed fans online. In fact, even the English voice of All Might commented on the build as Chris Sabat gave his approval to Midoriya merchandise. And if we are all lucky, Funko will bring a Pop like this to its collection before long with a matching All Might vinyl by its side!

Do you want this custom Funko to join the real collection...? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was originally created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.

