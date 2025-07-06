Classroom of the Elite Season 4 Announces Streaming Home Ahead of Premiere

Classroom of the Elite is now in the works on Season 4 of the anime, and the franchise has officially announced its streaming home with an official update during Anime Expo 2025. Classroom of the Elite made its grand return to screens after a years long break for a second season of the series, and has kept the train rolling ever since. Not only did the anime finally drop a second batch of episodes for the anime, but it was then followed up with a full third season of the anime too. And now it’s coming back for more.

Classroom of the Elite 2nd Year, the official title for Classroom of the Elite Season 4, was one of the many anime franchises showcased during Crunchyroll’s industry panel at Anime Expo 2025. It was here that it was confirmed that Crunchyroll will be streaming the new season alongside its premiere in Japan. A release date or window has yet to be announced as of the time of this initial announcement, but fans can still get ready for its premiere.

©次笠格・KADOKAWA刊／よろこそ実力至上主機の教室へ4製作委員会

How to Catch Up With Classroom of the Elite

Classroom of the Elite Season 4 will feature a returning staff and voice cast from the third season. Seiji Kishi and Hiroyuki Hashimoto will be returning from the first three seasons to direct the new episodes for Studio Lerche, but potential new additions have yet to be announced as of the time. But with the new season not confirming a release date or window as of the time of this update, there’s plenty of time to catch up with the first three seasons now streaming with Crunchyroll. Given everything that’s happened in just the first year of school alone, the second year is likely going to be an even bigger deal.

Classroom of the Elite fans will also be able to dive into a new mobile game with Crunchyroll too. Classroom of the Elite – Merge Puzzle Spacial Exam was also revealed to be joining the Crunchyroll Game Vault today. This is also the first time the new game is playable outside of Japan, and does not include microtransactions, ads, and in-app purchases, and is one of 50 other games available to Mega and Ultimate Fan tier members of Crunchyroll. So there’s quite a lot to enjoy as we all wait for this next season of the series to hit.