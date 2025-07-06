Black Clover Anime Returning With New Season After 4 Years: Watch The Trailer

It’s official, Black Clover is returning with a new anime four years after the first series came to an end! Black Clover is now in the midst of the final arc of Yuki Tabata’s original manga run with new chapters coming out on a quarterly basis with Shueisha’s Jump GIGA magazine, so fans have been patiently waiting to see whether or not it meant the anime could be returning soon. Black Clover‘s anime had to end ahead of the final two arcs of the series because it had reached the then current events of the manga, but that’s not an issue anymore.

Following reports that a new season of Black Clover was on the way, Shueisha has officially announced that Black Clover‘s anime is indeed returning with a new sequel. While a release window or date has yet to be announced for the new anime episodes as of the time of this initial announcement, there’s a brand new poster showcasing a much different look for Asta than fans have seen in the anime before. You can check out the first look at Black Clover’s anime comeback below.

What to Know for Black Clover’s New Anime

Black Clover has announced it’s now working on a new season of the anime, but there has yet to be any information about its potential release date or window as of the time of this initial announcement. There’s a lot that can be gleamed from the first poster for the new episodes, however, as it features an Asta transformation that makes its debut during the Spade Kingdom Raid arc. This intense new look for Asta comes following his brief training period after the end of the first series, so fans can be excited that it’s picking up right from that major cliffhanger.

As for when Black Clover fans will be able to watch the new season of the anime, Crunchyroll announced during their panel at Anime Expo 2025 that they will be exclusively streaming it when it lands. It’s also where you can catch up with everything that’s happened in the first season as well, so it’s time to brace for what’s next. As part of the 10th anniversary celebration for Yuki Tabata’s original manga series, the new Black Clover anime is likely going to be a major hit just like the first time around.

Black Clover Turns 10 Years Old

Black Clover’s first anime run came to an end back in 2021 after 171 episodes, and that final episode left fans on a massive cliffhanger that set up Asta and the others for a fight against the Spade Kingdom’s Dark Triad. The anime ended when the adaptation was within a few chapters of Tabata’s manga run, but it will be returning long after the final arc has reached its climax. It’s even more likely that when this new anime finally airs its episodes, Black Clover’s manga might even end for a more complete picture upon the new anime’s arrival.

Black Clover series creator celebrated the new anime season with a special message shared with fans during Crunchyroll’s Anime Expo 2025 panel as well, “The production of the long-awaited new anime season of Black Clover has been confirmed! I’m beyond ecstatic going into the new anime season after the super-passionate movie that came out! Thanks to all of you, Black Clover is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year! I definitely plan to keep this hype going! I want fans from Japan and all around the world to enjoy the powered-up anime that’s going to be brought to you by the most awesome anime production staff! Thank you so much for supporting Black Clover!”