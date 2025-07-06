Fullmetal Alchemist Creator’s Daemons of the Shadow Realm Reveals New Anime

Hiromu Arakawa has become a well-known name in the anime industry for good reason. Responsible for the creation of the Elric Brothers and their world in the beloved franchise Fullmetal Alchemist, the conclusion of this alchemy tale wasn’t the end of the mangaka’s career. At present, Arakawa is working on a brand new manga titled Daemons Of The Shadow Realm, and it is finally time to announce that the series is coming to the screen. Crunchyroll has dropped the bombshell that not only is the latest series getting an anime adaptation, but the series is set to be brought to life by the same studio that did the same for Edward Elric.

In a new press release, Crunchyroll shared the news of both Daemons Of The Shadow Realm receiving an anime adaptation and that Studio BONES (My Hero Academia, Gachiakuta, Fullmetal Alchemist) will be helming the project, “Masahiko Minami, president of the prestige animation Studio BONES film, best known for their work on Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, My Hero Academia, and Eureka Seven, arrived on stage to officially confirm Daemons of the Shadow Realm will be produced into an anime. Based on the manga of the same name created by Hiromu Arakawa (Fullmetal Alchemist), the anime will be directed by Masahiro Ando (Sword of the Stranger), which was revealed in the new teaser trailer shown during the panel and described the series as “an otherworldly fantasy where mystery and the uncanny intertwine.” You can watch the new teaser below.

What is Daemons Of The Shadow Realm?

If this is your first time hearing of Hiromu Arakawa’s latest manga, here’s how publisher Square Enix describes Daemons of The Shadow Realm, “In a world where certain humans command mighty supernatural duos called Daemons, it is the birthright of “The children who sunder day and night”—twins Yuru and Asa—to rule over these powerful entities. Separated from a young age and unaware of the truth of their birth, brother and sister must fight to make their way back to each other, claim their birthright, and save the world… Deep in the mountains, under the watchful eyes of two stone guardians, lies isolated Higashi Village. Unlike some of its residents, young Yuru is content to live out his days foraging and hunting in the nearby woods.”

Daemons of The Shadow Realm first released its manga in 2021, years following the conclusion of the Elric brothers. While the series has no ties to Fullmetal Alchemist, Arakawa’s unique art style is once again present in the new manga. Even before an anime adaptation, the series has been hitting some big manga benchmarks as its current sales have passed the 3.5 million mark worldwide. Needless to say, the latest anime is sure to take the anime world by storm.

