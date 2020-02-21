Pokemon Preview Teases Ash's Return to Unova

Pokemon's newest anime series has been fairly un-traditional thus far. Rather than focus solely on Ash's journey through the newest region of the franchise, Galar, he and new hero Go have been visiting previous regions of the franchise based on whatever adventure seems to pop up in the moment. Things have been shifted slightly as Ash now has a set goal in order to eventually challenge Galar's champion Leon, but it's apparently not going to last for long as Ash has already left for another region in the next episode of the series.

The next episode of the series will see Ash and Go head to the Unova region from the Black and White video games (and the Black & White anime entry) in order to explore the Desert Resort in search of new ruins that have popped up in the desert. Suddenly, they find themselves in a much more dangerous situation than expected too.

Episode 14 of the series is titled "The First Visit to the [Unova Region]! Raid Battle at the Ruins!!" and it's described as such, "[Ash and Go] go to the [Unova] region in order to investigate some ruins that have been found in the desert! They immediately start their research...or at least that was the plan, but it turns out the ruins have lots of traps in them! Will they be able to shed light on the mysteries of the ruins?!"

The preview also teases Ash and Go's first official raid battle. Although they were technically a part of one at the beginning of the series against Lugia, this soon was brushed to the side as the Ash and Go shared a fun bonding moment with the legendary instead. But it's looking like this Golurk is going to be much less friendly in the next episode.

Ready for Ash and Go's temple excursion? What do you think of his return to Unova?

