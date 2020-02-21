Naruto Reveals Official Look at Boruto's New Form

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' manga has seen Boruto, Sarada, Mitsuki, and Kawaki forming a new kind of Team 7 and heading into another dimension with the power of Karma in order to save the kidnapped Naruto. But they found immediate trouble against the Kara member Boro, and the fight seemed to have reached a climax with the end of that last chapter. But with Chapter 43 of the series now out, it was clear that the battle still had one surprising stage left to explore. Because while Boruto and Kawaki have been learning how to use their Karma power, it comes with a major downside.

Previous chapters of the series teased that the true purpose behind the Karma marks was so that members of the Otsutsuki Clan could leave a part of themselves in new potential host bodies, and the latest chapter of the series actually saw this come to pass as Momoshiki Otsutsuki had temporarily awakened within Boruto's body.

This unlocks a terrifying new form which sees Karma take up half of Boruto's body and begins to have a horn protrude outside of his head. All the while, Momoshiki is the one in control while Boruto's been knocked unconscious by the rampaging Boro. It's a much stronger from for Boruto too.

MAKE ROOM FOR THE BEST MC CURRENTLY IN SHOUNEN🔥🔥 BORUTO UZUMAKI ~ THE SHADOW HOKAGE pic.twitter.com/FUwWUB1hnp — Abdul Zoldyck [SASUKE RETSUDEN MOVIE] (@Abdul_S17) February 20, 2020

Unlike Kawaki's brief dark transformation that kept his cognitive abilities, Momoshiki is the one in complete control here. It had been hinted that Momoshiki was biding his time with Boruto's body following his defeat during the Vs. Momoshiki arc of the series, but here it was shown off completely. With this transformation, Boruto is now able to absorb chakra, gets an incredible boost of speed and strength, but it's incomplete as Momoshiki reveals it's "not time" yet.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

