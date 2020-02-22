Boruto Highlights Boro's Epic Beatdown

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is heating up the war between Konoha and the organization of Kara, with Boruto and his team mates in Team 7 testing their skills against the invincible juggernaut that is Boro. The larger than life villain has taken all of the attacks that Boruto, Kiwaki, Mitsuki, and Sarada have thrown his way, regenerating thanks to the powers imbued to him by his nefarious group. With Sarada Uchiha taking command of the team, she devises a plot to take him down and a colossal beat down begins!

Warning! If you want to avoid spoilers for chapter 43 for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, you may want to steer clear of this article as we'll be diving deep into spoiler territory!

As Sarada uses her chidori to rip out the device that has been allowing Boro to regenerate from any attack, the Uchiha destroys the device, giving Team 7 a viable chance at beating the giant ninja. With his healing ability now gone, Boro's body begins growing out of control, causing a whole new set of problems for Team 7. With their chakra nearly all gone, a terrifying change takes place in Boruto, as his secret power of Karma is unleashed.

Boruto was given the power of Karma after he was dubbed a worthy vessel for the Otsutsuki clan, the extraterrestrial ninja clan that has been a big part of the Naruto franchise since the finale of Naruto: Shippuden! With the Otsutsuki member of Mimoshiki residing within Boruto, the son of Naruto begins unleashing his newfound strength against Boro, beating him into the dirt.

With Mimoshiki in the driver's seat that is Boruto's body, he absorbs chakra from the unconscious body of his father Naruto and unleashes a giant rasengan against the downed Boro. With the huge energy attack hitting the Kara member, Boro's body is completely obliterated, causing the one time threat to be nothing but dust.

Prior to his death, Boro was fundamentally taken apart by Boruto who began knocking off limbs thanks to his insane levels of power given to him by his Karma form. While Naruto is freed from his seal and Boruto regains his body, Team 7 is left stunned and perplexed about the power unleashed by the son of the seventh. What this means for the future of the story, with a ticking time bomb waiting to go off inside of Boruto, is definitely a question that will haunt Team 7 moving forward!

What did you think of this epic beatdown that was delivered to Boro? Will there be a time when Boruto can control the power of Karma? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Hidden Leaf Village!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!