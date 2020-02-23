Netflix Finally Corrects Pop Team Epic Runtime Issue

Pop Team Epic was one of the wildest anime releases of the last couple of years. Debuting back in 2018, the anime adaptation of Bkub Okawa's original manga series is a 4-panel gag manga that was adapting in a pretty startling way that admittedly took some time to get used to. Each episode of the series was the standard 20 minute or so runtime, but was broken into two halves featuring the same footage with different voice performances for each half. This caused an issue when it debuted on Netflix as they originally uploaded the series with the first half alone.

For one reason of another, Netflix's original addition of Pop Team Epic only included the first half of each episode. So while the two halves are the same (with some small variations in between), much of the "gag" of the anime went completely ignored for many new viewers who might have stumbled onto it for the first time. But now that's been fixed.

As spotted by @WTK on Twitter, Netflix has altered the original upload for the series and has adjusted Pop Team Epic's runtime from its former 12 mins to 23 mins. Double checking each upload confirms they have been restored to their full presentation, complete with multiple voice actors filling in for the same roles.

Pop Team Epic had taken the Internet by storm over the last few years. Originally created by Bkub Okawa for Takeshobo's Manga Life Win website, this webcomic made waves for pairing its central 14 year old girls in completely wild circumstances. Profanity, pop culture references, and parodies abound in this series that's both become a popular meme, and an even more popular anime series.

You can also find the series streaming on Netflix, Crunchyroll, and FunimationNOW, and the series is officially described as such, "Crude, rude, and a little…cute? Get ready for the larger-than-life attitude of Popuko and Pipimi, the small and tall stars of Pop Team Epic! Based off the bizarre four-panel webcomic by Bukubu Okawa comes a comedy that’ll throw you off with its out-there jokes and intense absurdity. You think you’re ready for these girls? Think again, F#%**er!"

