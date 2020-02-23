One Piece Reveals Gorgeous Nissin Poster Featuring Luffy

One of the coolest campaign efforts Nissin has ever launched to promote their various flavors of Cup Noodles is the "Hungry Days" line of commercials. These campaigns put an original anime flavor into the commercials and have resulted in some gorgeous commercials featuring post-apocalyptic romances and more. But their latest campaign was probably the best one as they collaborated with Eiichiro Oda's One Piece in celebration of the anime's 20th Anniversary and gave it a total makeover. This campaign reinvented the look of the series and imagined a whole new kind of world that One Piece totally want more of.

Produced by Studio SHAFT, with music from BUMP OF CHICKEN, and characters designed by Carole & Tuesday artist Eisaku Kubonouchi, the Hungry Days promotions have held back from showing Luffy's full reimagined look until the final one hit. Now that the final commercial has shown the new Luffy's face in full, Nissin isn't holding back on that anymore either.

A new promotional spread in the latest issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump gives us a close look at Luffy's Hungry Days face as he enjoys a Cup Noodle, and it's just as good looking here as it was in the final commercial giving us a much different take on the series' famous Marineford arc. Check it out below:

The promotional campaign imagined each of the Straw Hats in high school, and flipped many of the series' biggest events into great new looks. This included a reinvention of Zoro's challenging Hawkeye Mihawk, Princess Vivi leaving the Straw Hats at the end of the Alabasta arc, and much more. But it's such a fun and brief world that we need more of it as soon as possible.

Eiichiro Oda's One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 90 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.

