One Piece Drops Stunning Final Cup Noodle Promo

Nissin's Hungry Days campaign always gets a lot of attention from anime fans as the Cup Noodle company tends to go all out for this set of promos in particular. From apocalyptic romance stories, to fun anime adventures, the latest campaign tapped Eiichiro Oda's One Piece in celebration of the anime's 20th Anniversary. This has result in a series of gorgeous promos re-imagining One Piece as a high school series with fun makeovers for each of the series' fan-favorite characters. It's been such a hit that fans have been asking for a fuller anime project, but there's no better argument for it than this final commercial.

Nissin has officially unveiled the final promo in the One Piece and Hungry Days campaign, and like previous commercials reinventing famous arcs such as the Arlong Park arc, the final commercial puts a stunning new spin on the Marineford arc as the Paramount War has been transformed into a heated Cavalry Battle.

Produced by Studio SHAFT and music backing from BUMP OF CHICKEN, the Nissin take on One Piece features characters designed from Carole & Tuesday artist Eisaku Kubonouchi. This final ad also pulls the trigger on something each ad has been teasing as it's finally revealed Luffy's full face. This had been something held back by the others, so this is certainly a great way for this promo campaign to go out!

This final ad is an emotional run through the Marineford arc with Whitebead's fight against the Admirals, Ace's eventual fate, the surprise appearance of Blackbeard's crew, and more! This collaboration has provided a cool new spin on the franchise as a whole, and there's definitely enough fun material should the anime decide to pick up on these fun ideas again!

Eiichiro Oda's One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 90 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.