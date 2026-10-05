Shonen Jump’s Latest Ending Manga Reaches Its Climax With a Twist No One Saw Coming

Shonen Jump will be ending its fifth major series of 2026 very soon, but before that, it has incorporated a twist that perfectly matches the manga’s tone. 2026 has been an interesting year for Shonen Jump, with the magazine continuing its pattern of debuting new series while many are getting canceled as well. However, the interesting part was how the magazine had already confirmed at the start of the year that five major series would be coming to an end. It started with Jujutsu Kaisen‘s sequel, Modulo, coming to an end, and in the same month, fans saw Chainsaw Man come to an end as well.

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Following that was Black Clover ending its run, with the most recent being Blue Box in July. However, one major series that was still in its final fight was Sakamoto Days, which announced last July that it had entered its final battle. After Blue Box‘s conclusion, Shonen Jump announced that the series had entered the final stage of this fight, and now, with the developments in the recent chapters, the series is indeed in its final phases. In particular, the latest chapter of Sakamoto Days, Chapter 277, “Whatever It Takes,” incorporates a comical twist that perfectly matches the tone of the series while also seemingly progressing the conclusion rapidly.

Shonen Jump’s Fifth Ending Series of 2026 Hits Its Climax With the Perfect Comical Twist

Image coutesy of Shueisha

It has been a few chapters since Sakamoto entered the final fray against Slur; however, there was still a reason needed for why the other world-class assassins who were on par with Sakamoto couldn’t defeat him, but the titular protagonist could. The reason for that has been revealed in the latest chapter, and it’s the perfect comical twist that matches what the series has presented throughout its narrative. The latest chapter features Aoi, Sakamoto’s wife, surprising him with some news, which Sakamoto initially thought was about a divorce: she is pregnant. This immediately boosts Sakamoto’s motivation, unveiling an unparalleled power as he lands a punch on Slur.

Sakamoto expresses that his main motive is seeing his daughter, Hana, become an older sister, and for this, whatever it takes, he is going to defeat Slur. This is the perfect comical yet emotional twist that matches what Sakamoto Days has always represented. It has always been about featuring the closeness of family, as Sakamoto’s presence has also infected others with the same energy. None other than the deuteragonist, Shin, is the perfect example, as he has evolved into an assassin far better than the world-class ones by learning from his master. With the latest twist, fans will get to see Shin and Sakamoto taking on Slur.

It is already easy to see where the ending is heading as well, with Sakamoto and Shin eventually teaching Slur about the notion of family and friends, making him realize that what he lost was actually everything that he wanted. Honestly, there couldn’t have been a more perfect way to wrap up this ending. With such a simple notion, Sakamoto Days has emerged as one of the biggest Shonen Jump series, running longer than even Jujutsu Kaisen, as it consistently depicts its themes, and it is nice to see that the series is doing the same with its conclusion before its ending very soon in the upcoming issues of the magazine.