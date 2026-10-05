Overgeared Confirms Episode Count After Premiere, But Is It Really the New Solo Leveling?

Overgeared has kicked off its run this Fall as a new Korean webcomic release that fans will want to keep an eye out for, but is it really going to be a fitting replacement for Solo Leveling when its episodes wrap up their runs. The Fall 2026 anime schedule has brought with it a number of cool looking new anime adaptation that fans are now starting to see in action, but there’s one series that has made a big connection with the massively popular Solo Leveling franchise thanks to a special crossover between the two.

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Solo Leveling has been carving out a path for new Korean webcomic turned anime releases, and some have already been much bigger hits than the others. Overgeared was setting up to be a major series that fans are looking forward to seeing more of, and now it’s been confirmed to run for 12 episodes according to retailer listings of its Blu-ray and DVD releases in Japan. Now with this new anime already underway, can it actually take the Solo Leveling crown?

Overgeared Confirms Episode Count for Fall 2026

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Overgeared has revealed it will be running for 12 episodes spread across two Blu-ray/DVD volumes in Japan, but there’s still a chance that more episodes could be revealed. For now, it seems like the series is only going to run for a single cour of episodes for the Fall before it wraps up its debut season. And it’s getting off to an interesting start because while it had initially drawn many comparison to other hits like Solo Leveling, there’s another show that actually scratches a much closer itch that fans of that franchise will want to seek out.

Overgeared is set in a world where one virtual reality game is so big and popular, that doing well in it results in a great deal of success in the real world. But the actual stakes of each episode aren’t very high as Grid is ultimately just playing a game and leveling up in the only ways he can (which includes using any kind of exploit he can to do so). And for that reason, this show is more like Katarina’s Shangri-La Frontier franchise instead (which is now in the works on coming back next year with another season).

What Makes Overgeared Stand Out?

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If you liked the way that Shangri-La Frontier plays out, you’ll love Overgeared. That series follows its own main character, Sunraku, as he grinds through the game and uses his own exploits to make it as fun as possible. It gets real particular about how each of the stats, gear and more have an impact on combat. Overgeared seems to be the same way so far as Grid is trying his best to skip the lower levels and essentially cheese his way to fame and fortune in the real world.

Grid’s main attribute is the fact that he seems kind of like a terrible person, and that’s likely going to be very fun to watch over the course of its run this Fall. There might be more planned in the future given how much of the webcomics there needs to be covered, but how are you feeling about Overgeared so far? Does it scratch that Solo Leveling itch? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!