One Piece Cosplay Taps into Shanks' Fierce Power

Eiichiro Oda has introduced fans to a number of different characters over the course of One Piece's 20 plus year run, but there are few that are important to the core of how the series works. While Luffy and the Straw Hats are at the center of the story, the seas themselves are dominating by the four Yonko, Big Mom, Kaido, Blackbeard, and Red-Haired Shanks. Shanks is actually one of the most important figures in the series overall when you think about it because he was so instrumental in starting Luffy on his journey to becoming the Pirate King.

He's been so instrumental to the core of the series, but we've only seen him a few times throughout the course of the series. He's always been just outside of Luffy's travels, but each time we actually get to see him there's quite a magnanimous presence. It's a fierce presence that carries a significant amount of weight. But it's actually quite possible to capture this in the real world too.

Artist @vivien_cosplay (who you can find on Instagram here) actually managed to tap into this fierce power of Red-Haired Shanks with some pretty amazing cosplay. It's the kind of look that you'll only see briefly, but it's going to leave quite an impact over several hundred episodes. Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivien Cosplay (@vivien_cosplay) on Jan 14, 2020 at 5:58am PST

The last time we've seen Red-Haired Shanks in the series, he surprisingly popped up at the holy land of Mariejois during the annual Reverie. With the franchise teasing that Shanks just might be involved with the endgame of the series overall, there's still so much we don't know about the Emperor. Where do you think Red-Haired Shanks is right now? When do you think he'll pop up again? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Eiichiro Oda's One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 90 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.

