Promare Confirms U.S. Home Video Release

Studio Trigger surprised fans last year when they launched their first original feature film project, Promare, and it was an immediate hit with fans in Japan. It was especially true for fans in the United States who were so supportive of the film when it was brought to theaters in the West that they had to add more screenings after its initial run. The film went on to hit all sorts of box office milestones, and while it didn't earn any big awards (which no anime film was able to do, unfortunately) fans can't wait to see Promare again.

Now thankfully the opportunity to see Promare again, and as many times as you want to, is coming up pretty soon as GKIDS has confirmed that Promare is coming to Digital, Blu-ray, and DVD this May. First releasing on digital on May 5th, the hard copies of the Blu-ray and DVD releases will kick off on May 19th.

For fans of both audios, you're in luck as well as GKIDS has confirmed that Promare will include both the Japanese and English dub tracks for the film with English, English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles. Along with the full length feature are special bonuses which include an interview with director Hiroyuki Imaishi as well as the Side: Galo and Side: Lio (which will also include both the Japanese and English dubs).

Fans who purchase the film at Best Buy will also be able to nab the limited steelbook release for the film, too, so there's some extra incentive there for fans who really loved the film and its world. We here at ComicBook.com felt the same and praised Promare in our official review (which you can read in full here). It was a huge landmark for Studio Trigger, and hopefully a sign of more things to come. Maybe the Promare world can be revisited someday?

