Super Dragon Ball Heroes Introduces a New Divine Character

(Photo: Bandai / Shueisha)

Super Dragon Ball Heroes is back with a brand-new season, and it seems the show is coming back with a divine newbie in tow. For fans of the promotional anime, they were pumped when the show's second season was announced, but they did not know what was coming. Now, they know well and good the Dark Demon Realm arc is here, and the story brought a divine creature to the screen for the first time.

As you can see below, the latest episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes went up, and it was there fans witnessed a big battle. All of the Xeno warriors like Goku and Trunks are shown in battle, but the arrival of Toki Toki is what will wow fans. After all, it is hard to miss a giant yellow bird, and it turns out the newcomer is as powerful as the Grand Supreme Kai if not more so.

For those who do not play the games, Dragon Ball did introduce Toki Toki some time ago. The franchise first welcomed the bird in the video games, but this promotional anime brings him to life. As it turns out, the bird is about 75 million years old if the games are to be believed, and he is seen sealing away a baddie with ease in his debut episode.

Of course, it takes the bird a minute to do so. In fact, he has to almost evolve into his God Form to finish the ordeal off. After the baddie Mechabikura is taken out, it falls to Toki Toki to restore the arena and bring peace back to the Time Patrol who found so hard against the demon.

Toki Toki is able to do this given his special powers, and they are very unique. It turns out the bird is able to create time within Universe 7 - and no, that is no typo. Toki Toki can lay eggs which contain time that can be added to the universe. This sort of power is difficult to understand, but it gives the bird a high standing. If things were to go haywire with his power, Toki Toki could restart the entire Universe 7 or change the timelines. Though he's not a physical threat, Toki Toki is one of the most important figures in Universe 7, and it would do Goku well to ensure the bird is alive and well at all times.

Where do you stand on this debate? Which fighter would you rather have on your team? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

