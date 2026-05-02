Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Disappoints With Final Release As Major Character’s Fate Remains Unknown

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo manga! After six months of serialization, the Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo manga written by Gege Akutami and illustrated by Yuji Iwasaki reached its conclusion in March 2026. The manga debuted in September 2025, exactly one year after the main story’s ending, to focus on new characters 68 years into the future. Thanks to the explosive popularity of the original manga, the series immediately became a major hit across the globe, surprising fans by blending sci-fi elements as an alien race, known as the Simurians, enters Japan as refugees.

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While most of the story focuses on the challenges of coexistence between humans and Simurians, it also reveals the fate of some of the most beloved characters from the main story. The series begins with the death of Yuta Okkotsu, who lost all his energy shortly after the death of his wife, Maki Zenin. The story moves on to follow their grandchildren as it reveals the tragic fate that befell Yuji Itadori, the status of Nobara Kugisaki, and what happened to some of the beloved characters. Unfortunately, throughout its run, the series didn’t so much as mention a word about Megumi Fushiguro. Despite being part of the main trio, Megumi remains sidelined until the very end.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo‘s Final Volume Completely Neglects Megumi

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The final volume was released on May 1st, 2026, in Japan to wrap up the exciting sequel. While the volume has yet to make its international debut, @Go_Jover on X, a popular JJK account known for sharing all kinds of information related to the series, shared the illustrations and extra panels included in the volume. Yuji, Nobara, and even the new characters in Modulo received new illustrations from the artists. Not only that, but the volume also reveals the status of Aoi Todo and what he’s been up to decades after the Culling Game.

Unfortunately, the epilogue and volume extras don’t even mention Megumi at all. As someone from the main trio and who was the catalyst of the story, Megumi has a crucial role in the main story. He is also one of the most beloved characters in the series, which is all the more reason why this update is extremely disappointing to his fans. While Modulo doesn’t delve deeper into what happened to Megumi after the main story’s conclusion, Nobara mentions him briefly in the final chapter. After the harmony is complete, Yuji and Nobara meet again, and the former discusses his plan for the future.

They team up to create a better world, especially because no sorcerers will be born from now on. However, as soon as they discuss their plan, Nobara reveals Megumi is no longer around. The regret in her tone implies that Megumi is dead, although there’s no way to know what really happened to him. On the other hand, Yuji hasn’t even uttered his name despite being one of his closest friends. Many fans expected that Megumi’s fate would be revealed in the final volume, but the character has been completely sidelined in the entire sequel.

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