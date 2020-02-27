My Hero Academia Unleashes the True Power of One For All

Following the deadly fight against Overhaul, Midoriya has found himself exploring the true power of the quirk that resides inside of himself and has asked All Might to give him some training with regards to One For All! Since Izuku had inherited the insanely powerful Quirk, the aspiring hero has been attempting to gain 100% control of the abilities that reside inside of himself. While he's employed the use of his fantastic powers in the past, All Might has once again taken a tutorial process in order to continue to train the future "Symbol of Peace".

While the episode primarily focused on Class 1A putting together a rock band for the upcoming Cultural Festival, along with Gentle Criminal's aspirations for becoming one of the greatest super villains taht the world has ever seen, the tail end of the latest installment gave us a chance to see Midoriya learn more about One For All! The Quirk that Midoriya had inherited from All Might has been both a blessing and a curse, saving the day at a cost to Izuku's body.

As All Might explains, Midoriya has gone through a number of different "levels" while attempting to master One For All, putting 100% of the power into specific parts of his body that would result in breaking them, as well as accessing small percentages of the overall power through the entirety of his form. All Might begins to explain that there is a vast landscape of abilities and power that Midoriya simply isn't privy to as of yet, as Izuku then learns how to create shockwaves following the use of his powers.

During his battle with Overhaul, Midoriya had reached a brand new level of skill called "Infinite 100%", created in part by Eri's ability to "reverse" people and heal wounds. With his wounds healing instantaneously thanks to Eri's quirk, Deku managed to take down Overhaul and give us a glimpse of what he will look like once he becomes the true "Symbol of Peace". As My Hero Academia continues to see Midoriya grow, it is clear that the quirk of One For All has many secrets waiting to be revealed, as fans who are familiar with the future events of the manga know well!

