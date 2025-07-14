Dragon Ball Super Artist Returns With New Goku vs. Vegeta Promo

Dragon Ball Super might be in the midst of a very long hiatus, but the artist behind the series has returned with a cool new face off between Ultra Instinct Goku and Ultra Ego Vegeta. Dragon Ball Super’s manga has been on a hiatus for the past year as following franchise creator Akira Toriyama’s death, Shueisha confirmed that the series would be on break for an indeterminate amount of time. But even without the original creator, fans have been eagerly waiting for the manga to return for new stories thanks to all of the potential room there is still left to explore.

Dragon Ball Super is likely not going to be returning for new chapters anytime soon as the team at Shueisha and Dragon Ball figure out how to proceed without Toriyama’s involvement. But even with the series at a current standstill, Dragon Ball Super artist Toyotaro has been able to keep the spirit of the series alive with all kinds of cool new art in the meantime. This includes a cool new sketch of Ultra Instinct Goku and Ultra Ego Vegeta shared with fans during Jump Victory Carnival 2025. Check it out below as shared by @cliffeur on X.

🚨‼️ Voici le shikishi de @TOYOTARO_Vjump pour la Jump Victory Carnival 2025 🔥🔥#JumpVictoryCarnival



pic.twitter.com/uVZu9LxzlJ — Louis M 🐉🎮 (@cliffeur) July 13, 2025

Is Dragon Ball Super Ever Coming Back?

Dragon Ball Super has been on a hiatus since Toriyama’s death last year, and unfortunately is showing no signs of coming back soon. The series briefly returned for a special one-shot chapter earlier this Summer, but Toyotaro explained that this one-shot was adapting some of the final material leftover from Toriyama that the artist couldn’t work in during the original take on the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero arc. So while it was technically a brand new entry, it still was inspired by Toriyama’s left behind ideas. But continuing the series wouldn’t be impossible.

Toyotaro has expressed his desire to continue Dragon Ball Super on a number of occasions, and recently explained how it wouldn’t be impossible to continue the story without Toriyama. Revealing during Japan Expo 2025 earlier this month, Toyotaro explained to fans that while Toriyama often helped with the stories, Toyotaro himself was the main driving force behind the new stories seen in the Granolah the Survivor and Planet Eater Moro arcs. Noting that it would be difficult without Toriyama’s input, Toyotaro is still willing to continue.

What Would Dragon Ball Super’s Future Even Look Like?

It’s going to be a long wait for any potential Dragon Ball Super return despite Toyotaro’s interest in continuing it, however. During Jump Victory Carnival 2025, Shueisha’s V-Jump magazine editor Victory Uchida also reportedly stated that no new chapters of the series would be coming through the rest of the year, and fans are asked to be patient while we wait for future updates. This is a big blow to fans who have been asking to see the franchise return for new stories now that the potential return is no longer on the horizon.

There is a story to continue when Dragon Ball Super returns, however. Black Frieza was revealed to be the strongest warrior of Universe 7 as of the end of the Granolah the Survivor arc, and it primed the classic villain as the main threat of the series once more. With Goku and Vegeta currently training together with Gohan and Broly on Beerus’ planet, it’s possible that any future for Dragon Ball Super would be taking these warriors to higher heights than fans had ever seen before. And maybe even the anime could come back after it’s all wrapped up too.

HT – @cliffeur on X