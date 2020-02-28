JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Changes To The Pink Wind With Trish Cosplay

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's latest anime season may have ended, but fans are still showing their love for the daughter of Diavolo with cosplay of fan favorite character Trish! Though she is presented as somewhat helpless at the start of season five against the Passione Mafia, she eventually began holding her own in the series thanks to her Stand of Spice Girl. Granting her the ability to transform objects and people into elastic versions of themselves, Trish became a force to be reckoned with and brought the fight back to her father.

In the final battle against Diavolo, both Giorno, Trish, and the rest of their friends found themselves in a terrible predicament. In their pursuit of the Requiem Arrow, our protagonists swapped bodies with one another, with Trish finding herself squarely residing inside of Mista, and vice versa. While they ultimately saved the day, thanks in part to Giorno achieving a new level for his stand in Golden Wind Requiem, Trish's story didn't seem to continue past this point. With Giorno overtaking Passione, Trish wasn't pictured with her fellow heroes and seemingly has left that life behind her.

Instagram Cosplayer Shirogane_Sama shared this impressive interpretation of Trish, the pink haired daughter of the mob boss of Passione, who was introduced as an obstacle for Diavolo to eliminate in order to get ride of the one "weakness" that could potentially reveal his identity and bring him down:

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is a series that prides itself on changing protagonists with each season, with characters from previous seasons re-appearing sometimes down the road. Whether or not Trish will appear once again is up in the air, though fans of the manga will certainly know the answer to this question. Trish would certainly fit right in with the femme fatales that make up the cast of Stone Ocean without a doubt!

What do you think of this amazing JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay? Who is your favorite female character in the franchise? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and JoJo!

