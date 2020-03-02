Pokemon Sun and Moon Confirms Disney XD Finale

Pokemon has had a good run on Disney XD these last few years, and it is time for the show's latest series to close. At last, the finale of Pokemon: Sun and Moon is in light for fans of the anime. Ash has been living his best life in Alola for some time now, but a brand-new schedule has confirmed Pokemon's current season will end its English run in a matter of days.

As it turns out, Disney XD has scheduled the finale for Pokemon: Sun and Moon this weekend. The show will bring Ash's adventure to an end on Saturday, March 7. The finale will be preceded by several Pokemon episodes early in the morning before the finale airs at 11:00 am PST.

The finale will last for thirty minutes, so you better be ready to record the episode or wake up to watch it. The episode will be titled "Thank You, Alola! The Journey Continues!" so you have no excuse to miss it.

At this time, there is no official synopsis out for the finale, but plenty of Pokemon fans know how the anime ends. The finale went live in Japan some months ago, so you can read up on it below if you absolutely cannot wait for spoilers:

Seriously, you have been warned! There are spoilers for the big episode below!

The Pokemon finale follows Ash as the trainer deals with the fallout of his finals match at the Alola League Championship. For the first time in his life, Ash leaves the match the champion, and everyone from his mother to Professor Kukui are stunned with joy. By the episode's end, Ash chooses to return home to the Kanto region for a break, and his trip gets him situated for the new Pokemon anime that is currently airing in Japan.

