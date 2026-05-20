Shonen Jump Cancels Yet Another Series in Just One Year

2026 is almost halfway over, and the Shonen Jump+ platform has already seen quite a few cancellations, including some promising series. Launched in 2014, Shueisha’s official manga platform, Shonen Jump+, is famous for serializing original shonen series alongside catering to other manga demographics. Several series in the platform are globally renowned with their own anime adaptations, including Dandadan, Kaiju No.8, Spy x Family, and many more. Since there is an endless plethora of series for readers to choose from, several manga don’t get the attention they deserve. Series that aren’t performing well in terms of sales and viewership are often discontinued abruptly. While Shuiesha almost never officially declares a manga is getting axed, it’s impossible to miss when a story reaches an anticlimactic conclusion in just a few months or a year after its debut.

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Compared to Weekly Shonen Jump, which has a rather limited slot, Shonen Jump+ has more series available, which is why the list of cancellations far exceed the magazine. According to @WSJ_manga on X, a reliable source of information regarding all kinds of updates on Shonen Jump series, The Creepy and Freaky will be ending on May 26th, 2026, with Chapter 50. Written and illustrated by KamenTotsu, the manga began serialization in March last year and never gained the recognition it deserved. The manga was on a weekly schedule since its debut and gathered a small but dedicated fanbase during its serialization. In the post shared by the account, many expressed the potential of the story and regretted its coming to an end so soon.

What Is The Creepy and Freaky About?

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

The story is set in an anthropomorphic world where cute little critters run all sorts of shops in the animal village. Fascinated by the town, Grenouille decides to pay a visit and stumbles on a suspicious shop run by a bunny where fear is the biggest commodity. Despite being hesitant, he enters the store and sees a strange box with a creepy face. The box, known as the box of fears, is the phantom of a metal sphere linked with a horrifying incident.

A human girl was given a metal sphere by a strange, large-headed creature, which was then sealed inside the box. However, the shopkeeper didn’t tell the whole story and left many questions unanswered for Grenouille to solve. There are several such items inside the store, linked with at least one scary story that the shopkeepers tell to the visitors.

After the bizarre experience, Grenouille leaves the store with complicated emotions, not realizing that the strangest thing in the store wasn’t the items but Mr. Bunny, who hides quite a few secrets of his own. The story continues as Grenouille meets all kinds of animals in the village and learns more about the creepy shop. While there hasn’t been an international release date for the manga volumes, all chapters are available to read on the official app of Manga Plus.

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