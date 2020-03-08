Fairy Tail Reveals Incredibly Expensive Life-Sized Erza Statue

Fairy Tail might have ended both its manga and anime runs, but the series remains one of the most popular action franchises ever. It's also because series creator Hiro Mashima stacked the series with tons of memorable fan-favorite characters over the course of its run, and this especially includes the members of its core Fairy Tail guild. One heroine that stands head and shoulders above many others with fans is Erza Scarlet, and she's seen many different forms and looks over its tenure. But this newest venture for the character might be the most elaborate (and expensive yet).

Be-Full announced that the next release in their specialty FIGUREX label (which oversees many life-sized collectible statue releases from series such as Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World, Oreimo, and SSSS.Gridman) will be Fairy Tail's Erza Scarlet. Taking pre-orders until April 10th, this new statue sits at 166cm tall (about 5.4ft) and will run interested, and most likely super dedicated, fans 1,650,000 yen.

This means this 1:1 Erza Scarlet collectible statue will run over 15,000 USD before taxes, shipping, and all kinds of other considerations for such a massive addition to any fans' collection. But there will only be five made in total (going to those who not only pre-order but are chosen by lottery), so this will most likely be a highly sought after statue for Erza lovers.

Erza Scarlet 1/1 scale (life-size) figure announced and it will cost you ¥1,650,000 also only 5 will be made. Plus you can't really buy the figure unless you win the lottery, shipping starting at ¥33,000 and depending where you live it can only go up. https://t.co/WXdua2234o pic.twitter.com/7vgs7UcH8g — Mahiro Kawahara【まひろ】 (@Mahiro_Kawahara) March 6, 2020

It's no mystery as to why Erza would be the standout character for a life-sized collectible such as this, but there are any number of popular looks for the character that would be just as fitting for a major statue. But this is a major investment that only those who truly, truly, truly love Erza could really defend.

Would you be willing to drop thousands of dollars to show your love for Fairy Tail's Erza Scarlet? If not Erza, then which Fairy Tail character would you want a massive statue for? What other series would you want a life-sized statue from instead? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.