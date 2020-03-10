Dragon Ball Z Crossover Introduces Super Saitama Krillin

Dragon Ball Z has long held Krillin as something of a joke with his power level being far below the likes of Goku, Vegeta, and Piccolo, but one fan artist has decided to give the student of Master Roshi a One-Punch Man powerup that he so desperately needs. Luckily, in the current running storyline of Dragon Ball Super, Krillin has been given some good screen time in the current fight against Moro as well as in the previous Tournament of Power arc. Needless to say, Krillin and Saitama are a match made in heaven!

Krillin has been a part of the Dragon Ball franchise since extremely early on in the franchise, being revealed as one of the students working alongside Goku under the Turtle Sensei Roshi. Though his power level wasn't enough to stay in step with Goku as he achieved levels of Super Saiyan, he remains a fan favorite character as he is often thought of as the most powerful pure human being in the franchise. Saitama is a "hero for fun" who is different from Krillin in that he is far and away the strongest hero in his universe, human or otherwise, so his power would definitely be welcomed to the bald headed former monk.

Reddit User 7SoldTheWorld shared a retelling of the original Freeza Arc story that saw Goku becoming a Super Saiyan for the first time, flipping the script and giving a serious power boost to Krillin, making him a One-Punch Man himself, eradicating Freeza in the process:

Both Dragon Ball Super and One-Punch Man are on hiatus for their individual anime series, with neither getting a firm date for their respective series' return. Considering both of their popularity, more likely than not they'll be returning for additional seasons as there is still plenty of manga stories from both franchises that haven't had the chance to be adapted as of yet!

While anime fans have long wondered who would win in a fight between Goku and Saitama, we would have to wonder if Krillin's Kienzan would be enough to cut down the One-Punch Man!

What do you think of this union between Krillin and Saitama? What other Dragon Ball characters would you like to see fused with the heroes or villains of One-Punch Man? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, Dragon Ball, and the world of Saitama!

