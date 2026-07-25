Bleach Returns for Final Season After 14 Years With Explosive New Opening – Watch Now

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has officially returned for the anime’s fourth and final season after years of waiting, and a new opening and ending has kicked off this final era of the anime in style. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War was already seen as a miracle when it was first announced to be in the works as ten years after the manga came to an end, and even longer since the original TV series ended its own truncated run. But it’s been three strong seasons of this new era of the anime too.

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It would have been one thing for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War to just adapt the long awaited final arc from Tite Kubo’s Bleach manga, but the first three seasons of this new anime have been a major success with fans thanks to how it’s all been brought to life. Now that Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 – The Calamity has officially made its first episode debut, a new set of opening and ending themes have been released that you can check out below.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 Debuts Final Season Premiere

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Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 – The Calamity is now airing its new episodes on a weekly basis with Hulu (and Hulu on Disney+) in the United States and Disney+ in international territories through the rest of the Summer 2026 anime schedule. The new opening theme for the anime is titled “I-BULL” as performed by jo0ji, and you can check it out in the video above. The new ending theme is titled “RASEN” as performed by 9Lana, and you can check it out in the video below to get a better idea of the vibe for the finale.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 – The Calamity picks up right where the first three seasons had left off, and Ichigo Kurosaki and the others are now in their final fights against Yhwach’s forces. The number of episodes there are for this final season are going to be a bit of a disappointment, however, as it’s going to be much fewer than the previous seasons. There are currently only ten episodes slated for the final season, so fans better enjoy it for as long as it’s going to be sticking around for.

How Is Bleach’s Anime Going to End?

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Tite Kubo ended Bleach’s manga within the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine ten long years ago, and ever since fans had been patiently waiting for the final moments to get their proper due in the anime. But it’s been a very long wait as the anime had been cancelled before it even got to sniff the final arc at all. Now after nearly 15 years of waiting, we’re about to see how the anime adaptation is going to end and hopefully make all of that patience worth it.

The only issue with all of that waiting, however, as Bleach fans have been well aware of how the series is going to end for such a long time. There’s a hope that with how much new material has been added to the first three seasons of the series so far, that there will be additional materials added to this final season to make the ending more complete than it felt the first time around. Now that the final season has begun, it’s time to look ahead to the grand finale.

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